IHSA pitch count rules will make big and small schools adjust

Argenta-Oreana head coach Tom Saunches, 67, has been using a pitch counter for longer than he can remember, but with a smaller-than-average enrollment, the Bombers will have to make changes to how they use their pitchers.

In the first of a multi-part series examining the IHSA's new pitch count and rest rules, WAND Sports gets the perspective of a smaller-school coach (Argenta-Oreana Hall of Famer Tom Saunches) and a larger-school coach (Mt. Zion's Matt Smith, winner of back to back Apollo Conference titles) on the effects.



Video 1:

Saunches in favor of safety, but brings up the problem of pitching then playing infield the next day

Smith, also in favor of safety, speaks to the effect for Mt. Zion's larger roster; Specializing in college vs. playing multiple positions; Potential issues for smaller schools



Video 2:

Saunches on playing several games in a row

Smith on the challenges of managing a bullpen, especially in a series