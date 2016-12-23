Two System to Bring Precipitation to the CI for Christmas Weekend

Two System to Bring Precipitation to the CI for Christmas WeekendPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Decatur man arrested for ambulance theft
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Decatur man stole an ambulance over the weekend.
-
ADM recalls cattle feed product
ILLINOIS (WAND) – An Illinois company is recalling a product it says could be dangerous.
-
Man accused of touching teen girl facing charges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office says one man is facing a criminal sexual abuse charge in connection with an alleged incident involving a 15-year-old girl.
-
Paris man faces drug charge after standoff
PARIS, Ill. (WAND) – A Paris man is behind bars after a standoff with police.
-
Illinois adopting "income shares" method for child support payments
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Child support orders established after July 1, 2017 will use a new method to determine payments.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Former Urbana Police Sergeant in need of bone marrow donors
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The public is invited and encouraged to help a former Urbana Police Sergeant in his fight against a rare form of blood cancer by attending a bone marrow donor drive and fundraiser on July 3.
-
Trade fair featuring jobs that don't require college
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Workforce Investment Solutions is teaming up with the Decatur Public Library and Decatur Public School District #61 to host a pair of trade fairs for jobs that don't require college degrees.
-
Snapchat now showing location, users urged to be cautious
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One popular social media app has received a new upgrade, prompting law enforcement officials to urge the public to think of their safety when using it.
-
Illinois credit rating faces "junk" status risk
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinois’ credit rating could soon drop to below investment grade.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Decatur man arrested for ambulance theft
-
Man accused of touching teen girl facing charges
-
Paris man faces drug charge after standoff
-
ADM recalls cattle feed
-
Sports Challenge: Rodeo
-
Snapchat now showing location, users urged to be cautious
-
Decatur Park District aims to make the city more green
-
No Renovations For Urbana Hotel
-
Sports Challenge: Rodeo showdown in Monticello
-
The Charleston community comes together to support a local university police officer
-
Current Events
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.