Two System to Bring Precipitation to the CI for Christmas Weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - Two system are set to bring chances for precipitation Friday and again Christmas Day. Chances for a white Christmas are looking bleak for the area.

The first system will lift out of the four corners region and spread a rain/snow mix into central Illinois Friday morning. Warmer air will surge in changing the precipitation over to all rain during the afternoon.

No snow accumulation is expected in central Illinois. If you have travel plans that take you north into Wisconsin, southern Minnesota, northwestern Illinois or Iowa, 2" to 4" inches of snow is possible by tomorrow evening. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for those locations.

System number two will arrive in time for Christmas Day. A low pressure system will continue to deepen across the plains and slide east Christmas afternoon. We will remain in the warm sector, meaning all of our precipitation will fall in the form of rain. Rainfall accumulation look to range from .50" to .60" of an inch. A very tight pressure gradient across the central part of the nation will lead to very gusty winds as well. Temperatures will surge into the lower to middle 50s north, to around 60 for areas south of I-72.

The warm air will continue its northerly surge into Christmas night/Monday morning. Middle 40s to lower 50s will be possible for locations from Minneapolis to Chicago!

It's a different story across the Dakotas, northern Minnesota and eastern Montana for Christmas day into Monday. A Blizzard Watch (Green) and Winter Storm Watches (Blue) have been posted. The combination of very strong gradient winds and falling snow, along with blowing snow, will make for very difficult travel.