Mt. Zion linebacker Andrew Schollmeier scores 36 on ACT

Mt. Zion Andrew Schollmeier (right) will have his pick of schools come spring of 2018 when he graduates.

MT. ZION -- The Mt. Zion Brave football team hasn't set foot on the field yet for 2017, but it's already guaranteed a measure of perfection.



Junior linebacker Andrew Schollmeier scored a perfect 36 on his ACT this week, as announced by head coach Patrick Etherton via Twitter.



WAND Sports' Gordon Voit celebrates the achievement by making the remarkable results the Menards Play of the Day.