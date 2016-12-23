One dead after Champaign Co. crash

A 77-year-old Bolingbrook man has died after a crash on Interstate 74 in Champaign County Thursday evening.

Police say the man, identified as Ronald R. Juergens, was driving east in a 2008 Dodge Van east of Champaign when the van rear-ended an International Truck Tractor with a Semi-Trailer. The van then traveled through the left lane of traffic and came to rest against a median cable barrier.

Authorities said Juergens received CPR and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Champaign County Coroner’s office. Police said he had not been wearing a seat belt. An autopsy is planned for Friday.

The driver of the truck tractor, a 71-year-old Indiana man, was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital. Neither vehicle had any passengers. Police said no charges are pending in the crash.