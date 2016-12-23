DEVELOPING: Macon County Sheriff's Office makes meth arrests at Decatur bar

DECATUR - The Macon County Sheriff's Office has announced two arrests have been made and a third person is being sought in connection with alleged methamphetamine manufacturing at a Decatur bar.

Deputies tell WAND News they partnered with the Liquor License Commission to perform a routine check at a bar in the 4300 block of West Main Street when they received a tip that people were making meth at the bar after hours.

Authorities say two individuals were arrested, and a third is currently being sought.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.