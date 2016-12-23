Thursday afternoon crash in Sangamon County claims one life

UPDATE - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the identity of a woman who died in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 125 Thursday evening.

Coroner Cinda Edwards says Olga Chavez, 61, was pronounced dead at Memorial Medical Center at 5:00 p.m. on December 22. Edwards says an autopsy was performed on December 23, and preliminary results revealed Chavez died due to blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

This crash is still under investigation. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

--------------------------------------------------------------

SANGAMON COUNTY - Illinois State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Sangamon County that claimed the life of a Beardstown woman.

ISP officials say the crash happened on Illinois Route 125, near Richland Road, at about 4:17 p.m. on December 22. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, troopers say a 2005 Toyota Sienna was traveling eastbound on Rt. 125, and a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling west on Rt. 125 when the Toyota entered the westbound lane of traffic and struck the Chevrolet.

Authorities say all passengers and drivers of both vehicles were transported to local hospitals for treatment of injuries. Troopers say the front-seat passenger of the Toyota, identified as a 61-year-old woman, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

This incident is still under investigation. We will provide more information as it becomes available.