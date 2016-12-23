ISBE awards more than $2 million in grants to charter school operators

ILLINOIS - Illinois State Board of Education officials say three nonprofit public charter school operators are receiving grants totaling more than $2 million to benefit four new schools.

Officials say the grants are being awarded to ASPIRA Business and Finance, LEARN Charter Network, and Frazier Preparatory Academy. The decisions were made after an application process and three external reviews.

State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith, Ph.D., says, "Our public schools must adapt to meet the evolving needs of students and families in a changing world. I thank all of the applicants and awardees of the Charter Schools Program grants for bringing creative thinking and innovative design to the table to expand opportunities for Illinois students."

The funds for the grants were made available through the Charter Schools Program.