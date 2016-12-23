Holiday Travel Tips

As millions prepare to hit the road, a local auto shop is reminding us to make sure our cars are ready to go before we hit the road.

Holiday travel is expected to be the busiest than ever before, with 103 million people expected to travel over the course of the holidays; of those, 94 million by car.

Lindsey Kreher, the Owner of South Shores Auto Service in Decatur, believes it's important to check your car before hitting the road.

"We see a lot of people getting stranded on the highway. They take off for a trip, maybe not necessarily having their car in the best condition before that trip. It's always a good idea to get it checked before you go to make sure you make it to grandmas," says Kreher.

The auto service expert suggests testing the battery, tires, windshield wipers and fluid, along with the oil.

"[The battery,] we test both the voltage and the cranking amps. That's what's important when it's cold out. Your tires, you want to make sure you have good tread, you don't know what you're going to be driving in. Your belts, your hoses, the air, anything that could put you on the side of the road," he explains.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office says it's important to follow the rules of the road.

"Give yourself plenty of time to get to where you're going," suggests Lieutenant Antonio Brown.

Kreher also recommends having an emergency kit inside your car.

"Blankets, candles, flashlight, a little bit of food you can eat in case you get stranded somewhere," Kreher suggests.

Lt. Brown agrees, "As far as water and food, you need to prepare yourself to spend time in your vehicle in the event something does happen. As for your phone, make sure you charge it up to have communication."