Christian County Sheriff's Office warning residents of phone scam

CHRISTIAN COUNTY - The Christian County Sheriff's Office is advising of another phone scam making its way through central Illinois.

Deputies say the new scam involves a caller claiming to be the Chief Deputy, Sheriff, or a Deputy from the Christian County Sheriff's Office, and that the person receiving the call has allegedly failed to appear in court. The caller will threaten arrest or criminal charges, and that these threats can be dropped if you pay money.

If you do not answer the phone, the caller will leave a message and a phone number to call back. The Christian County Sheriff's Office is advising all citizens to not call the number back, and to not give out any personal information or payments when you receive a call like this.

Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says you will never receive a call from the Christian County Sheriff's Office about having a warrant dropped in exchange for money.