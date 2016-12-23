Nearly 30 homeless programs in Illinois to receive total of $6.5 million

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD - Nearly 30 homeless housing and service programs in Illinois will receive more than $6.5 million in federal grant money through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Continuum of Care Program.

In a release, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) said 28 state programs will receive a total of $6,537,616 in grants to help combat homelessness throughout Illinois.  A similar announcement was made earlier this week, regarding Macon County homeless programs receiving more than $700,000 in funding.

We've included a list of grant recipients below:

- Bethany for Children & Families Housing Families NOW: $112,658
- Bethany for Children & Families Housing Teens NOW: $61,649
- C.E.F.S. Economic Opportunity Corporation, RRH: PH 2017-18 from SSO Reallocation: $199,675
- Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago, Rapid Rehousing: $99,930
- City of Rockford, FY2016 YSN MELD New Rapid Rehousing One: $91,871
- Cornerstone Services, Inc., Chronic 10: $170,815
- DuPage P.A.D.S., Inc., Liberty Place: $262,449
- Facing Forward to End Homelessness, Safe at Home V: $1,436,203
- Good Samaritan House of Granite City, Inc., Good Samaritan House Rapid Rehousing project: $88,526
- Guardian Angel Community Services, Suzy's Caring Place: $126,209
- Housing Forward, WIN Supportive Housing II: $559,896
- Illinois Valley Economic Development Corporation, IVEDC PH Rapid Rehousing 2016-2017: $77,543
- La Casa Norte, Palante Phase 5: $346,420
- Lake County, Victoria Veterans Housing: $67,016
- M.E.R.C.Y. Communities Inc., M.E.R.C.Y. Communities Chronically Homeless Families: $37,061
- Madison County, Madison County Housing First: $262,031
- Northwest Compass, Inc., Community Family Homes Initiative IV: $159,663
- PADS Lake County, Inc., PADS Coordinated Entry System: $39,000
- Project NOW, Inc., Permanent Supportive Housing: $117,386
- Public Action to Deliver Shelter, Inc., LIGHT-House 6: $78,781
- Renaissance Social Services, Inc., Family Support Project: $1,436,204
- The Interfaith Housing Development Corporation of Chicago, New West Englewood Homes: $250,000
- Thresholds McHenry Rental Assistance Project: $52,853
- Thresholds Lake County Leasing Project: $101,876
- Tri-County Opportunities Council, Permanent Supportive Housing: $77,300
- Turning Point, Inc., Collaborative Rapid Rehousing for DV Survivors: $59,244
- Youth Service Bureau, Permanent Supportive Housing For Chronic Homeless Older Adolescents: $22,277

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps