Macon County libraries providing training for new research program

MACON COUNTY - The Decatur Public Library, Forsyth Public Library, and Mt. Zion Public Library have teamed up to provide training for a new online research tool that provides data on businesses and consumers.

Officials say the program, titled "DemographicsNow: Business & People," will provide users with data on a combined 32 million active and inactive businesses, as well as data on 206 million consumers. The program is designed to allow researchers to collect, analyze, and use information all in one place.

Classes on how to use DemographicsNow will be offered in January and February. We have included a schedule of training courses below:

Forsyth Library

Introduction to Demographics Now

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Advanced Demographics Now

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Mt Zion Library

Introduction to Demographics Now

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Advanced Demographics Now

Monday, January 30, 2017

12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.