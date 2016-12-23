Peoria's Green gives Illinois fans early Christmas present

PEORIA -- One of the most highly touted football recruits in Illinois is headed to the U of I.

Peoria High School defensive lineman Kendrick Green has committed to Lovie Smith and the Fighting Illini.

Green, a 4-star prospect (Scout.com), helped Peoria win the 5A state championship in November.

"I picked Illinois because I was part of a rebuilding process at Peoria High and I want to do the same thing in Champaign," Green said.

Green becomes the 15th member of Lovie Smith's first recruiting class.