Warmest Christmas in Nearly 30 Years Expected

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - A system will bring showers, gusty winds and very mild temperatures in time for Christmas Day. High temperatures will surge into the middle to upper 50s, with a few areas near 60 by Christmas night.

The hope for a white Christmas, at this point, looks very bleak. The last time we saw a white Christmas goes back to 2010 when 5" of snow fell Christmas Eve. The average chance for a white Christmas is only around 25% percent.

High temperatures are forecast to reach into the upper 50s to near 60 by the evening hours. This would make Christmas 2016 the warmest in near 30 years. The last time we saw temperatures at this level on Christmas day we have to go back to 1987.

If we see highs top out in the upper 50s to near 60 this could be one of the top 5 warmest Christmas days on record for the City of Decatur.