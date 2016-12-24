Crash in Macoupin County Leaves One Dead

MACOUPIN COUNTY- Friday evening a two vehicle crash on Il-16 leaves one 56 year old woman dead.

According to Illinois State Police, the vehicle in which the deceased, 56 year old Margaret Malloy was the passenger, was preparing to turn onto IL-16 from Spanish Needle road, when another vehicle was traveling eastbound on IL-16 struck the passenger side. Both vehicles traveled off the road and into a field south of IL-16.

56 year old Margaret Malloy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macoupin County Coroner.

The crash is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.