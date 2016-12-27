Mattoon police arrest 1 on meth-related charge

Posted: Updated:

MATTOON - The Mattoon Police Department says one man was taken into custody December 26 on a methamphetamine-related charge.

Mattoon police say officers arrested Corey Mitchell, 27, at 1:58 p.m. in the 2100 block of Champaign Avenue.  Officers say Mitchell is facing a preliminary charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Authorities say Mitchell was also wanted on a Coles County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on a marijuana possession charge.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

