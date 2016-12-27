Champaign officials offering tree collection for residents in early January

CHAMPAIGN - Champaign officials say the annual Christmas Tree Collection service for city residents will be provided on January 9, 2017 and January 11, 2017.

We have included a map, provided by the City, showing collection areas and dates in this article. Residents in the blue shaded areas of the map will have unwanted trees collected on January 9, while all other areas will be collected on January 11.

Anyone who wishes to participate in this program are asked to place their tree within four feet of the curb by 6:00 a.m. on their collection date. Trees should be free from all decorations, stands, and bags.

