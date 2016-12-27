Larry Klugman Passes Away

Decatur - Larry Klugman, longtime Richland Community College professor, passed away at the age of 75.

Larry was a founding member of the college where he started working in 1972.

Larry is originally from Rantoul, but has since been a longtime resident of Decatur. He was a champion for the community and actively involved.

Klugman helped us out at WAND News as our Political Expert.

Arrangements are pending.

