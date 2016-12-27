1 injured, facing multiple charges after Tuesday morning crash on I-57

MARION COUNTY - Illinois State Police say one man is facing multiple charges after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 Tuesday morning.

ISP officials say the crash happened near mile post 126 in Marion County at about 5:45 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2012 Chevrolet was traveling southbound at a very high rate of speed when it went off of the road to the left, crossed the center median and northbound lanes of traffic, and struck several trees in the northbound ditch.

Troopers say the driver, identified as Joshua Daugherty, 24, was taken to a local hospital via ambulance. Illinois State Police say Daugherty was cited for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, and reckless driving.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.