HSHS St. Mary's Hospital urging residents to learn the signs of a stroke

DECATUR - HSHS St. Mary's Hospital is encouraging central Illinois residents to learn the signs and symptoms of a stroke, and how to determine if someone is having a stroke.

According to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Phil Barnell, "Research shows that a dramatic shift in temperature can lead to an increase in incidences of stroke," and that the sooner treatment is given, the greater the chances of the victim having better brain function.

Officials say residents can learn the signs and symptoms through the acronym FAST, which stands for face drooping, arm weakness, speech, and time. Symptoms of a stroke include numbness or droopiness of one side of the face, weakness or numbness in an arm, slurred or difficult-to-understand speech, trouble seeing in one or both eyes, sudden confusion, loss of coordination or balance, and severe headache. If you notice these symptoms in someone, you should call for emergency medical treatment immediately.

