Life Insurers Required To Search For Beneficiaries In 2017

Decatur – New laws for 2017 include requiring life insurance companies to make an effort to find the beneficiaries of policyholders who die.

State Treasurer Mike Frerichs championed the legislation after finding life insurance companies made little or no effort to locate those beneficiaries. Insurance companies will now have to start checking the Social Security master death file twice a year for individuals who die after January 1, 2017.

Frequently, beneficiaries don’t know loved ones held those policies and many years could pass before they learn they are entitled to money. At least one insurance company even put in an SEC filing not paying some beneficiaries is part of their business plan.

So far, Illinois has collected more than $550 million dollars owed to beneficiaries. Nationally, $7.4 billion has been returned.

Frerichs has said additional legislation will be coming in 2017 to require insurance companies to check the master death file for older policies.

(Pictured: State Treasurer Mike Frerichs)