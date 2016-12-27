Curbside Pickup of Christmas Trees in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD - Christmas Tree curbside pickup planned in Springfield January 9th. The city of Springfield's Office of Public Works will pick up natural fir and evergreen Christmas trees within the city that are set out at the curb no later than 7:00 a.m. on Monday, January 9th, 2017. Trees are to be placed at the curb for pick up and are not to impede traffic flow. Crews will make one pass through the neighborhoods beginning January 9th. After that, residents should contact their waster haulers for disposal. Trees must be free of any flocking, ornaments, tinsel, decorations, and wooden tree stands nailed to the bottom. Garlands and wreaths with wire cannot be accepted. For any questions call the City's Office of Public Works at 217-789-2255.