Decatur police arrest 1 in connection with 5 burglaries

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department says one man has been arrested in connection with five burglaries, dating back to mid-November 2016.

Decatur police say Arthur Dear, Jr., 23, was arrested on December 26 in connection with burglaries that happened in the 200 block of South Crea Street, 500 block of West William Street, 400 block of West Wood Street, 500 block of West Macon Street, and 800 block of West Macon Street.

Decatur police also say items such as tools, electronics, a dirt bike, a refrigerator, a leaf blower, and more were taken during the burglaries. According to sworn statements, Decatur police arrested Dear following an interview with an individual who said he allegedly helped Dear move an item, which was later discovered to be stolen, to a home in the 900 block of East Cleveland. In the sworn statement, police say Dear was identified through a photo line-up by the interviewed individual.

Dear is facing five preliminary charges of burglary at this time, and is being held on $50,000 bond. The investigation into the burglaries is ongoing.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.