Champaign man charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, driving on revoked license

CHAMPAIGN - A Champaign man is facing multiple charges after allegedly leading police on a short chase on December 26.

According to our partners at the Champaign News-Gazette, Christopher Kelly, 20, was arrested by Champaign police following an attempted traffic stop that resulted in a short chase. The Champaign News-Gazette also reports that officers learned the vehicle Kelly was allegedly driving had been reported stolen, and that Kelly's driver's license had been revoked.

Records from the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office show that Kelly was arraigned in court on December 27 on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and driving on a revoked license. Kelly's bond was set at $50,000, and his next court date is scheduled for February 14, 2016.

This incident is still under investigation. We will provide more information as it becomes available.