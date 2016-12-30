Quiet weather expected to ring in 2017

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- High pressure moving over central Illinois will make for a quiet start to 2017.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says a cold front will pass through earlier in the day Saturday, however he says it'll be fast-moving and it won't bring any rain.

By midnight, skies will begin to clear allowing temperatures to dip into the upper 20s as the countdown ends.

The dull pattern will continue into Sunday before the next round of rain moves in for Monday. Temperatures to start the new work week will soar to near 50 before dropping into the 20s by mid-week.

