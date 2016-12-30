Salvation Army Tree of Lights Campaign short of goal

DECATUR - Salvation Army is short of its goal for "Tree of Lights" Drive. Major Wes Dalberg says the campaign goal for 2016 was $470,000. The total raised to date is $381,868.68. The goal represents 20 percent of the Salvation Army's annual budget for 2016-17. Dalberg says, "This was an ambitious goal for us, up about $65,000 from last years goal. The need in our community continues to be overwhelming and the requests for services through the year are expected to continue at high levels. The Salvation Army will accept donations through January 31, 2017. Donations can be made by mail or dropped off at (checks made out to: The Salvation Army) 229 W. Main Street, Decatur, IL 62523, online at sadecatur.org, or by phone to 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769).



