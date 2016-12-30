Springfield police investigating December 30 bank robbery

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department is looking into a bank robbery that happened on North Grand Avenue Friday afternoon.

Springfield police say the robbery took place at U.S. Bank, located in the 800 block of North Grand Avenue, just before 2:00 p.m. Officers say a man entered the bank, gave a note demanding money to a teller, and left the bank after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was displayed during this incident.

Springfield police also say the man was described as a tall black male with a slender build.

If you have any information on this robbery, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427. We will provide more information as it becomes available.