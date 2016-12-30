Document Signed By President Cleveland Found In Decatur

Decatur – A document signed by President Grover Cleveland on June 21, 1894 was discovered a few days before Christmas in the basement of the Macon County History Museum.

Museum board president Karen Anderson has been organizing items in the museum. She discovered the document signed by Cleveland in a map file. The document is for the appointment of a Decatur postmaster.

“It’s been authenticated so we know for a fact that it was his signature,” museum executive director Nathan Pierce told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “You find a neat find like that and it sort of gives you a little rush.”

This is the second presidential signature discovered at the museum in recent months. The previous document is a land grant signed by President Andrew Jackson. Both the Cleveland and Jackson signatures will be on display when the museum reopens in March.

Grover Cleveland was the 22nd and 24th president. He died June 24th 1908 at the age of 71.