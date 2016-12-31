Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 12/30

Posted:
Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they travel the state to cover the WAND viewing area's top teams and tournaments on a wild night of Friday Frenzy. Click each video in the player above for all the highlights.

Video 1: Taylorville Tournament
Championship:
Sterling 62, Mt. Zion 59

Third Place:
Galesburg 61, Taylorville 42

Semifinals:
Sterling 69, Taylorville
Mt. Zion 55, Galesburg 40

Video 2: State Farm Classic thriller
Quincy Notre Dame 81, St. Joseph-Ogden 73 (Brandon Trimble: 51 points)

Video 3: Collinsville Classic
Fifth Place:
Eisenhower 52, Quincy 49

Seventh Place:
MacArthur 51, Lincoln 41

East St. Louis 67, Southeast 66 (OT)

