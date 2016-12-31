Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 12/30

Eisenhower's Julian Jones cuts to the hoop on Friday in a win over Quincy at the Collinsville Holiday Classic.

Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they travel the state to cover the WAND viewing area's top teams and tournaments on a wild night of Friday Frenzy. Click each video in the player above for all the highlights.



Video 1: Taylorville Tournament

Championship:

Sterling 62, Mt. Zion 59



Third Place:

Galesburg 61, Taylorville 42



Semifinals:

Sterling 69, Taylorville

Mt. Zion 55, Galesburg 40



Video 2: State Farm Classic thriller

Quincy Notre Dame 81, St. Joseph-Ogden 73 (Brandon Trimble: 51 points)



Video 3: Collinsville Classic

Fifth Place:

Eisenhower 52, Quincy 49



Seventh Place:

MacArthur 51, Lincoln 41



East St. Louis 67, Southeast 66 (OT)