Secret fuel powers Illini recruit Pickett

Illinois signee Javon Pickett of Belleville East powered the Lancers to a consolation final win over Collinsville on Friday thanks to this mystery item. Illinois signee Javon Pickett of Belleville East powered the Lancers to a consolation final win over Collinsville on Friday thanks to this mystery item.

COLLINSVILLE -- It emerged from the stands, and it changed the game.

No scientists are testing its effects on athletic performance. Your dentist doesn't want you to try it. Your mom says it'll spoil your dinner.

But on Friday in the consolation finals of the Collinsville Classic, it was a bag of Skittles -- consumed mid-game by Belleville East's Javon Pickett -- that sparked the defining run of a 74-40 blowout against Collinsville.

