Bar shut down after reports of gunfire

Authorities have shut down an Urbana bar as police investigate reports of gunfire nearby.

Urbana officers were called to the entrance of Lincoln Square Village on South Broadway around 1:52 Saturday morning on reports of those shots. Police said they saw several cars driving away quickly; they reported finding damage to nearby cars but did not find anyone injured.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after a fight in or near the Flyght Bar and Tavern inside Lincoln Square Village. Citing the fight and “other on-going issues at the bar,” Urbana Police asked and received an emergency order from the Liquor Commissioner suspending the bar’s liquor license and preventing normal business there until further notice.

Police are still investigating the incident. They asked anyone with further information to call the Urbana Police Department at (217) 384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-TIPS.