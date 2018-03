A Mahomet woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Urbana.

The crash happened early Sunday morning on Interstate 74 westbound.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the woman as Ladonna Brady, 45, of Mahomet. She was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital at 1:55 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. The death is being investigated by Illinois State Police and the Coroner’s office.

