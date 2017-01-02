ILFOP arbitrator rules in favor of former Champaign Police Officer

CHAMPAIGN - An Illinois Fraternal Order of Police arbitrator has ruled that former Champaign Police Officer Matt Rush should get his job back.

ILFOP Spokesperson David Blanchette tells WAND News that more information will be made available after an attorney reviews the arbitrator's ruling. Rush was fired from the Champaign Police Department on April 13, 2016, following an internal investigation in February 2016.

According to our partners at the Champaign News-Gazette, this is the second time an ILFOP arbitrator has ruled in favor of Rush.

In a statement, ILFOP Attorney Tamara Cummings said, "We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this case. The City used States Attorney Reitz’ decision not to allow Officer Rush to testify as the basis for his termination. However, the Arbitrator found that Reitz’ decision was not well founded, not reasonable and inconsistent with the law. Further, the Arbitrator recognized what we have been asserting from the beginning. As stated by the Arbitrator: 'While the law invests prosecutors with enormous powers, it does not license prosecutors to usurp the authority and prerogatives of other government officials.'”

We will provide more information as it becomes available.