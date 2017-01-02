Champaign man wanted on multiple weapons charges

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on multiple weapons charges.

Champaign police say they are looking for Duston Smith-Fonville, 24. Duston is described as standing 5'8", weighing 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Duston is wanted on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon. Bond on the warrant is set at $250,000.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Duston Smith-Fonville, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477. We will provide updates as they become available.