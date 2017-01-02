Macon County Sheriff's Office cuts 11 specialty positions; Personnel cut moved to Patrol

11 positions at the Macon County Sheriff's Office have been eliminated due to budget cuts, a story WAND News has been following for months.

A safety tax increase on the November election ballot could have helped the Sheriff's department save the positions, however, the tax failed to pass.

Specialty positions, including patrol deputies and corrections employees have been cut. The people in those positions have been moved down to the Patrol Unit.

"The unfortunate thing is with those positions [cut], we're not actually a proactive department anymore. We're reactive," says Lieutenant Antonio Brown.

Lt. Brown believes safety is a main priority, but with the 11 specialty positions cut, being proactive in terms of fighting crime is becoming more challenging. Specialty positions, including five patrol deputies and four corrections employees were cut and two vacant patrol deputy positions were not replaced.

"Our School Resource Officer, our officer that was with street crimes, our officer that was assigned with the U.S. Marshall Task Force, and Drug Interdiction Officer -- they've all been taken from those positions and placed in Patrol," explains Lt. Brown.

Personnel makes up 85% of the Sheriff's Department's budget. The decision to eliminate the specialty positions is the result of a finance meeting, where the committee said the department would need to make a 7% budget cut, meaning cutting $660,000.

"Public safety is paramount in our department and in the community," says Macon County Sheriff Tom Schneider.

"There's a lot of things we were able to get off the streets before it hit the streets," says Lt. Brown. "Prime example is with the situation at Bottoms Up Bar in Harris town. That was our officer in street crimes that helped with that situation. Those are some of the things we won't be able to do as successfully as we have in the past."

Lt. Brown says the element of surprise will somewhat go away, since the department will not have officers in plain clothes on the streets like they had at one time.

The Sheriff's Office also says they're working with the County Board to try to put the tax increase back on the ballot for the next election.