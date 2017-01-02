Stopgap Budget Expires

Decatur – Put down the name of State Representative Sue Scherer, (D) Decatur, on the list of downstate lawmakers who are not happy with the ongoing budget stalemate.

“There’s so many people in need,” Scherer told WAND News. “As I continue to go door-to-door I continue to still hear the struggles and it’s getting worse not better. That’s what’s really upsetting me.”

A temporary stopgap budget put in place by the legislature in June expired Sunday. The expiration leaves many state programs, higher education and social services unfunded with no ability for the state to write some checks.

“It’s so unfair to people. They’re paying their taxes. They’re doing their part. They’re working their jobs and the states not being there for them,” Scherer added.

The budget stalemate puts Illinois back where it was early last summer with no budget compromise in place as Governor Rauner and powerful House Speaker Mike Madigan continue to square off over the spending plan.

Rauner is not scheduled to make his annual budget address until February 15th.