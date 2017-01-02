Former Illini Allison breaks out in Detroit, helps Packers capture division crown

DETROIT, MI -- Just three years after playing at Iowa Western, former Illini Geronimo Allison is about to get his first taste of NFL playoff football.

Allison made the most of his opportunity on a national stage Sunday night in Detroit, helping the Packers beat the Lions and clinch the NFC north title.

The former Illini led the team with 91 yards receiving, including a big touchdown in the 4th quarter to put the game out of reach.

Allison and the Packers will host the Giants Sunday at 3:40 pm CT in the Wild Card round.