Land of Lincoln Honor Flight of Springfield Announces Annual Meeting

Springfield- Land of Lincoln Honor Flight of Springfield Illinois announces its upcoming Annual Meeting. It will be held Saturday, January 14th, at Lakeside Christian Church hall, located at 226 Toronto Road. With a start time of 1:30 pm, this meeting is open to the public, including veterans, guardian escorts, volunteers and supporters of LLHF.

A complete recap of the 2016 flight season, which consisted of six flights, will be included, along with financials and statistics. There will also be announcements of upcoming plans and dates in 2017 for the spring flights, guardian training, events and more. After the summaries, saluting of LLHF’s partners, etc., the meeting will conclude with a raffle, door prizes and light refreshments.

Veteran applications continue to be accepted, with priority given in the following order: World War II (person enlisted by 12/31/1946), then Korean War Era (01/01/1947 to 12/31/1957), followed by the Vietnam War Era (01/01/1958 to 05/07/1975). Any certified terminally ill Veteran should contact LLHF directly. Also, because every Veteran flies with a guardian escort - a volunteer who pays their own way - applications for future guardians are also currently being accepted. This may be any able-bodied person, 18-70 years old, except for Veterans who have already been honored with a flight or a spouse/significant other of a Veteran on a flight. For the guardian fee, included is LLHF training, cap & t-shirt, round-trip flight, bus tour during the day, meals & snacks, refreshments and the rare privilege of spending the day honoring our true heroes – the Veterans.

Veteran or Guardian Applications may be obtained by clicking here. You can also get an application John Dust by calling 309-339-0227.