Holiday Spending Beyond the New Year

DECATUR- A recent article from FatWallet stated that Americans could still save on hot toys, tech items and more even after the holiday splurge.

The article listed the top items up for major discounts as the following:

Health and Fitness deals: Apparel, "smart" gear, and heavy discounts on equipment at bigbox stores.

Smart Watches and Fitness Trackers: Continual discounts of tech products. Fitbit, Fitbit Charge 2, Apple Watch, etc.

4K TV Deals: Save $200-$400 on models from Vizio, Samsung, LG, TCL.

Along with the traditional "whites" sale when sheet sets, comforters, towels are usually on sale during the month of January it seems wireless tech options are in high demand and at a low cost. WAND News stopped a few shoppers to find out if they plan on splurging or saving into the New Year.

Kathy Fleckenstein said, "I'll take advantage of some of the things for the bathroom. I've been wanting to get a new bathmat and toiletry set."

