Tri-City/SV, Meridian pick up wins in first round of Macon County Tournament

DECATUR -- Will Central A&M win the Macon County Girls Basketball Tournament for the seventh year in a row?

That's the big question at this week's tournament, which tipped off at St. Teresa High School Monday.

Tri City/Sangamon Valley looked very deserving of the top seed, knocking off Argenta-Oreana 65-31 in the opener. The Lady Tornadoes improved to 12-0 with the win.

They will face #5 Meridian in the next round Thursday at 6 pm. The Hawks beat #4 Maroa-Forsyth 66-50 in Monday's nightcap.

The first round concludes Tuesday night with #2 St. Teresa and #7 Cerro Gordo-Bement at 6 pm, followed by #3 Central A&M and #6 Warrensburg-Latham at 7 pm.