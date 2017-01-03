Christmas tree disposal options

Cities, agencies and others are offering options for families to dispose of their cut Christmas trees.

The Army Corps of Engineers and Illinois Department of Natural Resources are collecting trees for the Lake Shelbyville Tree Recycling program, which submerges discarded trees in the lake to provide cover for fish. Trees are being collected through February 15 at Howy’s Lake Side Gas Station on Route 32 south of Sullivan and at Johnstown Mall on the west side of Shelbyville. Organizers ask that trees be dropped inside the snow fencing at those locations, not on the parking lot.

Other cities offer curbside pickup for cut trees including Springfield, Champaign and Urbana.

In Decatur and Macon County, discarded trees can be taken to the compost site at 3520 N. Bearsdale Road in Decatur Monday through Friday.