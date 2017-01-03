UPDATE: Discovery of body in Urbana being investigated as homicide

UPDATE (Wednesday, 2:30 PM): Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released more information regarding a man found dead in a corn field Tuesday morning.

Northrup performed an autopsy Wednesday morning on the victim, 21-year-old Deonta Andre Rozier, of Champaign. He concluded Rozier had died form a gunshot wound to the chest. Rozier's toxicology results are still pending at the time of the coroner's release.

Rozier's death remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff's Department and the Champaign County Coroner. Anyone with information on the activities, whereabouts or associates of Rozier from 6 PM on Monday, January 2 to 10 AM on Tuesday, January 3, is asked to contact Champaign County detectives at 217-384-1213 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.

UPDATE (Tuesday, 7:05 PM): The Champaign County Coroner has identified a man found dead in a corn field Tuesday morning.

21-year-old Deonta Andre Rozier, of Champaign, was pronounced dead at 12:30 PM. Authorities say his body was found in the field on the 5600 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Somer Township, just before 11 AM on Tuesday, January 3.

The Champaign County Coroner and county authorities continue to investigate Rozier's death as a homicide.

UPDATE (Tuesday, 4:07 PM) - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office has released more information regarding the discovery of a body on Urbana's north side Tuesday morning.



Officials say Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to the 5600 block of North Lincoln Avenue for a report of a person laying in a plowed field. Upon arriving, deputies found a deceased black male at the scene. Authorities say the individual's identity has not been confirmed at this time.



Assisting the Champaign County Sheriff's Office in this investigation are the Champaign County Coroner's Office and Champaign County State's Attorney's Office. An autopsy has been scheduled for January 4.

According to the release from the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, this death is being investigating as a homicide at this time. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.

URBANA (Tuesday, 1:30 PM) - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a body on Urbana's north side Tuesday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office tells WAND News that the body was found in the 5600 block of North Lincoln Avenue this morning. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the body's discovery, as well as the identity and cause of death of the individual.

