Artists Sought for 2017 Decatur Mural Project

DECATUR - The Decatur Mural Project seeks artists for projects in 2017.

The following buildings have been identified for murals in 2017:

100 block of South Oakwood (Garcia's Pizza Building) 200 Block of West Main Street (Replace the current Pot and Bamboo mural) 730 East Cerro Gordo Street (East wall of Ken's Aquarium and Pet Supply)

The deadline for Artists design proposals is March 31, 2017. The proposal form can be downloaded from the Decatur Arts Council website.

The Mural Project has produced four murals in the past three years including a mural of Bob Marley on the side of GB Records on East Eldorado Street. Each mural project comes with a stipend for the artist of $1,500. For more information, call the Decatur Area Arts Council at (217) 423-3189.