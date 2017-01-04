Women From Springfield Plan March on Washington

While the White House and Washington prepares for inauguration day, women across the country are preparing for a march on Washington.

Women from Springfield have arranged for two buses to head to Washington for the day after inauguration day with goal of sending a message to the incoming administration.

With influential women of the past in mind, the women of today are speaking out by stepping out.

"What the rally is about is to stand up for what we believe in as humans’ rights women’s rights," said Meg Evans-Lazare, the organizer of the Springfield March.

Across the country women are preparing for a march on Washington the day after President-Elect Donald Trump is sworn into office.

"All of us are feeling very good about a chance to stand up for what we believe in with other people,” adds Evans-Lazare.

"I was really appalled at what happened with the election. Surprised, appalled, shock stunned and I felt like I had to something," said Laura Kay, a participant of the march.

Kay is not only taking part in the march, but organizing a response of her own.

"There's going to be an activism themed art show at WUIS on the 100th day of the Trump administration," stated Kay.

It’s a response Kay feels is necessary.

"I think there needs to be a really thoughtful record of people who object to what’s going on and why they object. I really want it to be something that people can look back on for generations," Kay added.

Marching at the White House and standing together to make a difference.

In Springfield alone around 100 women are expect to make the trip to Washington DC on January 21, with thousands more taking part across the country.

If you're interested in getting involved you can visit the organizations website. You can take part locally by visiting the Springfield March on Washington’s Facebook Page.

If you can make it to Washington sister marches will be taking place both in Springfield and Urbana.