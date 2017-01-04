Snow Chances Return Thursday Morning

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - WAND Chief Meteorologist JC Fultz says a quick moving system will bring light snow to central Illinois overnight Wednesday into Thursday afternoon.

.

Fultz says the latest forecast models are showing a more northerly track pushing the accumulation snows into most of central Illinois. Challenges will revolve around the track of the low as it slides by and how much moisture will be available. Temperatures are going to be very cold, so expect this snow to be very light and fluffy. With that being said, accumulations could be a little higher due to the fluffy nature of the snow.

A few slick spots could be possible Thursday due to some minor snow accumulations. Stay tuned for forecast updates. Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso will have the next update starting at 5 AM on WAND News Today.