Tuesday Night Highlight Zone: 1/3

Posted:
St. Teresa sophomore Jeanna-Marie Wilson and the Bulldogs raced past Cerro Gordo-Bement 56-19 on Tuesday night. St. Teresa sophomore Jeanna-Marie Wilson and the Bulldogs raced past Cerro Gordo-Bement 56-19 on Tuesday night.

Click the video above for Tuesday night's pair of Macon County Tournament games, plus the LSA-Judah Christian and Argenta-Oreana-Central A&m boys games.

Macon County Girls Tournament
(2) St. Teresa 56, (7) Cerro Gordo-Bement 19
(3) Central A&M 47, (6) Warrensburg-Latham 29

Boys Scoreboard
Eisenhower 70, Southeast 55
MacArthur 64, Rochester 53
Argenta-Oreana 61, Central A&M 60
LSA 66, Judah Christian 40
Warrensburg-Latham 70, Springfield Calvary 58
Tuscola 50, Cerro Gordo-Bement 25

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps