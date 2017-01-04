Meridian's two-headed-monster putting up big numbers

MACON -- One is the quintessential scrapper. Aggressive, with the speed of a football player and the freight-train mindset that goes with it.



The other eats, sleeps and breathes buckets. He's put up games of 39, 34, 32 and 28 points for an average of 26 per game. He can drill the three or dunk over defenders that step up in the lane.



Life is good for the Meridian Hawks thanks to their scrapper (Cameron Getz) and their scorer (Layne Kircher). Head coach Jay Driscoll and Co. sit at 9-7 early in 2017 and are primed for more Matrix-like mid-air body contortions from their pair of human springs, if not a push at the Central Illinois Conference title.



Click the video above to hear how an offseason tweak Driscoll made to Kircher's role has helped unleash his scoring potential.