Police Investigating Tuesday Night Shooting at Gilman Gas Station

MORE DETAILS: As we told you earlier, a shooting took place in Gilman Tuesday night, but before that was revealed, WAND News stumbled upon the investigation on Interstate 57.

En route back from a story, a WAND crew spotted heavy Illinois State Police activity on the interstate late Tuesday night. WAND News discovered that scene was in fact authorities pursuing the suspect from Gilman.

WAND News continues to work to learn more about the shooting and will bring you the latest when more information is released.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

GILMAN - One person was shot, and now another is being questioned by police after a shooting in Gilman Tuesday night.

It happened some time before 9:30pm at the town's Pilot gas station just off I-57. Police discovered a male had been shot twice in the torso in the semi truck parking lot of the gas station. That person has been taken to Carle Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

ISP officials say they've already found a person of interest in the shooting, who's since been detained.

Further details of the shooting, including names of the victim and the person of interest, have not been released. The Iroquois County Sheriff's Police and Gilman Police Department are investigating.