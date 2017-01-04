$71 Million New Commercial Development In 2016

Decatur – Commercial development reached the $71 million mark for 2016 and is already off to a great start for 2017.

City Economic Development Officer Patrick Hoban told the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce business breakfast new commercial development hit the $71 million mark in the closing days of 2016.

Economic development in the first three days of 2017 is already at $8.4 million following permits being filed for a new law enforcement training center being built near Grove Road & Route 51 in Decatur.

The city benefited in 2016 from the construction of two new hotels which will open this year. The redevelopment of the former Wagner Castings site, two major expansions of Akorn pharmaceutical facilities and the opening of a new Sonic restaurant to name a few. The numbers do not include a $200 million investment made in the Fuyao glass plant in unincorporated Macon County.

(Pictured: Feb. 2016 photo – Location of new Hampton Inn to open in 2017)