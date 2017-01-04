I-TEAM: Toshiba Laptop Battery Pack Recall Expanded

Decatur – A recall of Panasonic battery packs used in Toshiba laptop computers is being expanded.

The lithium-ion battery packs in the computers can overheat, posing a burn and fire hazard.

This expanded recall involves Panasonic lithium-ion battery packs installed in 41 models of Toshiba Satellite laptops, including the Satellite models affected by the March 2016 recall. Toshiba has expanded the number of battery packs to include those sold between June 2011 and November 2016. The battery packs also were sold separately and installed by Toshiba as part of a repair. Battery packs included in this recall have part numbers that begin with G71C (G71C*******). Part numbers are printed on the battery pack. A complete list of battery pack part numbers included in this recall can be found on the firm’s website at http://go.toshiba.com/battery.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of the battery pack overheating and melting, including one additional report since the first recall announcement. No injuries have been reported.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately go to the firm’s website and click on the battery pack utility link in the first shadowed box on the page. Consumers also can perform a manual check using the laptop and battery pack’s model, part and serial numbers. If it is part of the recall, consumers should power off the laptop, remove the battery and follow the instructions to obtain a free replacement battery pack. Until a replacement battery pack is received, consumers should use the laptop by plugging into AC power only.

Battery packs previously identified as not affected by the March 30, 2016 recall are included in this expanded announcement.

Sold At:

Office Depot, Staples and other electronics stores nationwide, and online at Toshibadirect.com and other websites from June 2011 through November 2016 for between $500 and $1,000 for the laptop and between $70 and $130 for the battery pack.

Consumer Contact: