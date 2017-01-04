I-TEAM: Disney Recalls Infant Hoodies

Decatur – Disney Parks & Resorts are recalling Minnie and Mickey Mouse infant hoodie sweatshirts due to a possible choking hazard. About 15,000 units of the hoodies are part of the recall.

This recall involves Minnie and Mickey Mouse infant hoodie sweatshirts with a three snap closure. The garments are cotton and polyester blend. They were sold in four sizes:

6M, 12M, 18M and 24M. The size and “Disney Parks” are printed on the inside back of the hoodie’s neck.

The Minnie Mouse hoodie is black with ears attached to hood of the sweatshirt. A red fabric bow with white polka dots is attached to the top of the hood between the ears. The artwork shows a screen print of Minnie’s body up to neck. The date code FAC-010635-16194 or FAC-010635-16015 is printed on a label sewn into the left side seam. The UPC code is printed on a hangtag at the time of purchase. UPC codes include (6M) 400000175669, (12M) 400000175676, (18M) 400000175683, and (24M) 400000175690.

The Mickey Mouse hoodie is black with ears attached to hood of the sweatshirt. The artwork shows a screen print of Mickey’s body up to neck. The date code FAC-010635-16220, FAC-010635-16015 or FAC-010635-16280 is printed on a label sewn into the left side seam. The UPC code is printed on a hangtag at the time of purchase. UPC codes include: (6M) 400000145433, (12M) 400000145440, (18M) 400000145457 and (24M) 400000145464.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant hoodies and contact Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc. for instructions on returning them for a full refund.

Sold Exclusively At:

Walt Disney World® Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Disneyland® Resort in Anaheim, Calif., and on the Shop Disney Parks mobile app from April 2016 through October 2016 for about $30.

Consumer Contact:

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc. toll-free at 844-722-1444 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.disneyparks.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page or at www.disneystore.com/disney-parks-merchandise/mn/1029804/ for more information.